Sneh Rana joins RCB as injury replacement for Shreyanka Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday drafted in Sneh Rana as replacement for injured Shreyanka Patil for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Shreyanka, who has played 15 matches for RCB and has scalped 19 wickets with her off-spin, is ruled out of the third edition of tournament due to an injury.

She had also missed the white ball assignments at home against the West Indies and Ireland last year because of an injury.

The 30-year-old Rana, who is an off-spin all-rounder, has previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL.

She has joined RCB for Rs 30 lakh.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their title defence with a six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants at Vadodara on Friday.