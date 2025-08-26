Sneha, Amandeep headline 12th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, fresh off a stint in Sweden, will headline the 12th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens, starting Wednesday.

Last week’s winner Heena Kang, who claimed her maiden title, has withdrawn from the Rs 15 lakh event citing a back strain.

A total of 34 players including five amateurs will tee up this week at Clover Greens, which recently hosted a men’s professional event also.

Sneha and Amandeep, who among others are trying to get ready for the upcoming Hero Women’s Indian Open by playing as many events ahead of it as possible, will be among the leading contenders.

Sneha has already won two times and Amandeep has also won on the Hero WPGT schedule this season.

Some of the other strong players in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Jasmine Shekar and Vidhatri Urs. Another name to reckon with is the hugely talented amateur Mannat Brar.

The field includes five winners from the current season -- Sneha, Amandeep, Ridhima Dilawari, Jasmine Shekar and Rhea Purvi Saravanan. PTI ATK ATK