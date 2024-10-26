Sneha, Avani miss out as Indian-American Gurleen moves ahead at LPGA Q-Series

Venice (US), Oct 26 (PTI) Indian golfers Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth, who skipped the Hero Women’s Indian Open as it clashed with the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying, failed to reach the the Final Stage.

Sneha, the 2023 domestic Order of Merit winner, shot rounds of 73-72-73-78 to finish at 8-over and was Tied-144th, while Avani with rounds of 80-74-72-72 was 10-over and T-167 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

Meanwhile, first-generation Indian-American, Gurleen Kaur, who had a low key first year on the LPGA, will make an attempt to get back to the Tour as she made the Q-Series finals.

The 24-year-old, who played 15 events and made the cut in five, finished T-12 with cards of 70-70-70-69 to be 9-under as the top 35 and ties moved into the Final Stage.

The 2024 Qualifying Stage of LPGA Q-Series came to a close with 43 golfers advancing to Final Qualifying, all with a chance to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2025 season.

England’s Mimi Rhodes and French amateur Adela Cernousek ultimately shared the top honours at Qualifying with the pair finishing the 72-hole event tied at 14-under.

Rounding out the top five were Melanie Green, Zoe Antoinette Campos and Bi Shin. Green and Campos were T3 while Shin signed off in solo fifth place.

The Final Qualifying portion of LPGA Q-Series will be held at Magnolia Grove Golf Club from December 5-9. The top-25 competitors and ties at the conclusion of Final Qualifying will earn their LPGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. PTI COR APA APA