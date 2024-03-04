Sneha, Hitaashee to renew battle in 5th Leg of Hero WPGT

Gurugram, Mar 4 (PTI) Sneha Singh, who has won two of the first four legs of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, will renew her battle with Hitaashee Bakshi as she seeks a third win of the season at the fifth leg of the tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

The event will be played at the Golden Greens Golf Club as the Tour comes to North India for the first time this season.

Sneha leads the Hero Order of Merit by a mere Rs. 500 over Hitaashee, who has won once and finished runner-up three times.

In the opening leg, Sneha and Hitaashee were tied second when amateur Nishna Patel emerged winner.

This week, though Nishna is not in the field, there are four other amateurs, namely Prarthana Khanna, Ceerat Kang, Lavanya Jadon and Saanvi Somu, who last month made the cut at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific.

Apart from Sneha and Hitaashee, the other leading contenders are Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi and Seher Atwal. All of them are past winners on the Tour.

Two other players who will be watched will be Astha Madan and the seasoned Saaniya Sharma.

A total of 42 players, including four amateurs, are in the fray for the Rs. 19 lakh purse with the event this week being played over four rounds and 72 holes, with the top 24 players picking up prize money. PTI ATK APA APA