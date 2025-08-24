Sneha, Pranavi and Hitaashee make cut in Hills Open in Sweden

Gothenburg (Sweden), Aug 24 (PTI) Indian golfers Sneha Singh, Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi made the cut on the second day of the Hills Open here.

Sneha, who is still in her early days on the Ladies European Tour, did well despite some struggles on the front nine. She added 2-over 73 to her first round 72 to be Tied-22nd.

While Pranavi (76-72) and Hitaashee (74-75) were placed T-41st and T-53rd respectively on a day when conditions eased after a windy opener.

The remaining Indians, Amandeep Drall (77-77), Tvesa Malik (79-76), Avani Prashanth (72-84) and Vani Kapoor missed the cut, which fell at seven-over par. Vani retired in the second round.

Germany's Leonie Harm and Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren shared the lead with just 18 holes left to play.

Harm produced the round of the day, firing a bogey-free five-under-par to surge into the co-lead, alongside Ortengren (69) and both were at 5-under.

Sneha, a former Order of Merit winner on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India, had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in her round. It is only her fifth event of the season and she has made one cut at the Czech Ladies Open.

Pranavi, coming back from an injury that affected her season, rallied from her first round 76 with a card of 1-over 72 to make the cut. Starting from the tenth, she had three birdies and two bogeys and gave away a late double bogey on the Par-3 sixth.

Hitaashee, playing her first season in LET, had a tough day with just one birdie against five bogeys but she managed to squeeze inside the cut line which fell at 7-over. Hitaashee has made three cuts in seven previous starts with T-12 at the Dutch Ladies as her best.

A total of four players sit just two shots off the pace in a tie for third place. Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson, New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori, France’s Nastasia Nadaud, and Wales’ Darcey Harry, all carded three-under par after 36 holes.

Two players are in a tie for eighth place, including England's Alice Hewson and Australia's Maddison Hinson-Tolchard. PTI COR APA APA