Sneha Singh tees up in 4th Leg with an eye on hat-trick of wins on Hero WPGT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Sneha Singh will attempt a hat-trick of wins as she tees up in the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad girl, who plans to play events in Europe this summer, won the second and the third legs of the 2025 season and leads the Hero Order of Merit with two wins and one fifth place finish in three starts.

Sneha, who now has 10 wins on the Hero WPGT, was a convincing winner in the third leg and hopes to carry on with the same form.

Sneha is trying to emulate Vidhatri Urs, who won the 10th, 11th and 12th legs of the Tour in 2024.

The strong field of 40 players, including six amateurs, has multiple winners like Vani Kapoor, who was runner-up last week, Hitaashee Bakshi, winner of the Order of Merit in 2024, Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi and Neha Tripathi among others.

The six amateurs include Mannat Brar, Saanvi Somu, Anuradha Chaudhuri, Keerthana Rajeev, Aradhana Manikandan and Bhuvika Bhise.

The fourth leg being held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club carries a prize purse of Rs 16 lakhs.