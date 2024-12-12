Sneha, Vidhatri, Amandeep and Avani well-placed to reach final LET qualifier

Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 12 (PTI) At least four Indian women golfers playing at different venues are in a good position to reach the final qualifier at Lalla Aicha Q-School for the Ladies European Tour.

They are Sneha Singh, Vidhatri Urs, Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth, while Ridhima Dilawari and Nayanika Sanga can make a last round dash to get into the final qualifier as the Top-23 and ties are likely to make the final stage.

Sneha, winner of the domestic Hero Women's Order of Merit in 2023, is lying second at the Par-73 Noria Golf Club in Marrakech with rounds of 69-73 and trailed leader, Annika Borrelli of South Africa, who carded 69-70, by three shots.

Ridhima (79-77) was T-35, Jasmine Shekar (77-88) was T-55 and Oviya Reddi (80-88) was T-58.

Also well placed to make it to the final qualifier was Vidhatri Urs (68-77), who was tied for the lead after the first round. She slipped in the second but is very much in line to make the final stage at Samanah. Neha Tripathi (80-80) was T-55.

At the Rotana Golf Club, Amandeep (71-73) was even par at the Par-72 course, while Avani (73-72) at 1-over was T-14. Nayanika (77-74) was T-38.

At Palm Ourika India's Shweta Mansingh (73-80) was T-40 and Durga Nittur (73-82) was T-48.

England's Rosie Belsham is in front at Samanah with Finland's Elina Nummenpaa and French amateur Vanessa Bouvet top at Rotana, while Wales' Darcey Harry leads at Palm Golf Ourika.

Meanwhile, American Annika Borrelli is in front at Noria. PTI Cor AH AH