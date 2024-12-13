Sneha, Vidhatri, Amandeep, Avani join Vani and Hitaashee for Final Qualifiers of LET

Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 13 (PTI) Six Indians, including Avani Prashanth, who plans to turn pro with the Final qualifiers of the Ladies European Tour, will play the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School after the 54-hole Pre -qualifiers.

Avani joined Vani Kapoor, who failed to keep her card in 2024 and Hitaashee Bakshi, who topped the domestic Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour as a total of 101 players into the Final Stage.

The Final qualifiers will begin next week with the five rounds to be played over two courses — Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech.

The competition will be held from December 16 to 20, 2024.

The other Indians are: Sneha Singh (69-73-75) for 2-under and tied fourth at Par-73 Norria Golf Club, Amandeep Drall (71-73-70) at 2-under and tied fifth at the Golf Club Rotana, Vidhatri Urs, who was tied first after the first day at Samanah Club by Nicklaus. She finished tied 14th with rounds of 68-77-75 at 4-over.

American Annika Borrelli won by five shots at Noria Golf Club with New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and French amateur Vanessa Bouvet topping the leaderboard at Golf Club Rotana.

Ireland's Anna Foster, American Zoe Slaughter and Welsh amateur Darcey Harry shared first place at Palm Golf Ourika, meanwhile Australia's Justice Bosio, Nigeria's Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh and Iceland's Ragga Kristinsdottir ended the week on tired first at Samanah.