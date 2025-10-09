Snigdha, Agarwal qualify for semifinals in Fenesta Open tennis

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Snigdha Kanta and Mannan Agarwal delivered standout performances to make the semifinals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

In the girls’ U-16 singles quarterfinal, Snigdha held her nerve in crucial moments and defeated Diya Chaudhary 6-4, 6-4 to move to the next round.

Snigdha was behind at 2-4 at the halfway stage after Diya broke her serve with a sublime forehand. The Karnataka player came roaring back as she won four consecutive games to secure the first set.

The second set was tightly contested with both players trading break points twice to reach 4-4. However, Snigdha’s speed and aggression ultimately proved decisive as she claimed the next two games and sealed the match.

Agarwal had a smooth sailing in the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals as he defeated Yashwin Dahiya 6-1, 6-3 to reach the next round.

Yashwin won the first game in the opening set, but the seventh seeded Agarwal came into his groove and broke his opponent’s serve thrice to win the first set. Agarwal broke Yashwin’s serve thrice in the second set as well to clinch the match.

The eighth seed Tavish Pahwa continued his winning run to reach the semifinals of the boys U-16 singles after beating Shaurya Bhardwaj 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top seed Padma Rameshkumar beat Krishika Gautam 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last four stage of the girls U-14 singles category, and Aarav Mulay defeated Kabir Parmar 6-3, 6-1 to move into the semifinals of the boys U-14 singles category.