New Delhi: India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games, bagging four medals including two gold and as many silver in Turin, Italy.

On Tuesday, the Indians finished on the podium in the only medal event of the day -- snowboarding -- held in Bardonecchia.

While Bharti and Sameer Yadav grabbed a gold medal each, Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur took home silver medals in their respective divisions of the Novice Giant Slalom Final.

A moment of pride for Team SO Bharat as Bharti clinches the gold medal in the F14 Snowboarding event at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025! 🏅#SpecialOlympicsBharat #WorldWinterGames #Turin2025 #Snowboarding #InclusionRevolution #Krantikhelse #UniteInspireLead pic.twitter.com/K2GZDcWlVS — Special Olympics Bharat (@SOlympicsBharat) March 11, 2025

A 49-member contingent, comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff, is representing India at the tournament.

The event promises to bring together around 1500 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 102 countries to participate in eight sports, aiming to promote inclusivity and representation in the sporting world.

With eight sports spread across four venues, speed skating and floorball will take place in Turin while snowshoeing and alpine skiing will be organised in Sestriere. Snowboarding and cross-country skiing is being held in Bardonecchia and Pragelato respectively.