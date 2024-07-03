Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar felicitates Indian team for victory in deaf cricket series

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar has felicitated the Indian cricket team for its victory in the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England.

The team clinched the series with an impressive 5-2 win in the T20 matches held between June 18 and June 27 in England.

During the felicitation ceremony, Kumar honoured the team members with bouquets and shawls, expressing the nation's pride in their achievement.

"This victory of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team is a moment of pride for the entire country. The team's determination has turned the impossible into possible. This win is not just yours but belongs to the entire nation," Kumar said.

The minister further added, "Our deaf players have proven that given the opportunity, they can always rise to the occasion. Hoisting the tricolour on the foreign soil is a matter of great pride for all of us. Victory on the cricket field instills energy, enthusiasm, and joy in a person's life, inspiring them to overcome the harshest of circumstances."