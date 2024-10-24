SOGF plans to bring major esports competitions to India

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) said on Thursday that it will work closely with the International Esports Federation (IESF) to bring world-class tournaments to India.

With India emerging as a major market for esports, which was part of the Asian Games roster in Hangzhou in 2023, SOGF plans to organise International Esports Championships in the near future.

The partnership with the international federation is a step in that direction, the SOGF said in a release.

Representatives from the SOGF and IESF general secretary Boban Totovski had recently called on sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the growth of the esport in the country.

The minister endorsed SOGF's efforts to regulate esports and skill-based gaming ecosystem, said the release.

"We are thankful to the government and IESF for turning things around in such a short period of time. India's potential in esports is immense, and this collaboration has the power to transform the esports landscape in the country," said SOGF president Shankar Aggarwal.

"Supporting the growth and development of esports communities around the world has always been one of the IESF's key missions. We are very excited that our new pro-series, which we are organising, will kick off here," said Totovski in the release.

SOGF is an organization which promotes and develops esports and skilled online gaming in India. PTI AM AM PDS PDS