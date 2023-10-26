Soham and Riana emerge U-15 champions in UTT National C'ship

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI) Eighth seed Soham Mukherjee continued his excellent form as he beat Rupam Sardar to win the Under-15 boys title in the second UTT National Ranking Championships here on Thursday.

Riana Bhoota showed the skills of a left-hander in good measure in the Under-15 girls final to outsmart top-seed Avisha Karmakar 3-2 and lift the crown.

Soham's 3-1 win in the all-Bengal final came easy and quick.

Rupam, who put up a semblance of a fight in the third game, squandered two game points in the third, allowing Soham to go 2-1 up. The loss affected his rhythm so much that he faltered in the next, paving the way for Soham to emerge winner.

In the girls final, Riana gave some torrid moments for Avisha, the title favourite. After the first game loss, Riana sized up her opponent's weakness and played as the situation demanded. She took a 2-1 lead but let slip the fourth game of her hands as Avisha restored parity.

But in the decider, the left-hander was aggressive enough to tame the top seed to finish the job in style.