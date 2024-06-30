Soil Check: Rohit does a 'Djoker act', savours taste of Kensington Oval pitch

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 30 (PTI) A special victory can always invoke strange kind of emotions in people and Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the literal sense wanted to "taste" his T20 World Cup triumph like Novak Djokovic does at the Wimbledon.

Having led the Indian men's cricket team to its first global trophy in 11 years, captain Sharma, at the end of on-field celebrations, quietly trudged towards the Kensington Oval match pitch, crouched, picked up a tiny bit of soil, and felt it on his tongue.

For all the die-hard fans of the legendary Djokovic, the sight isn't an unfamiliar one as the Serbian showman would always make it a point to pluck a grass or two from the hallowed Centre Court of SW19 and blissfully chew it, giving all the photo and video journalist the frame they so very want.

In an era of content generation, the Indian captain provided 'SM Gold' for the host broadcasters, who lapped it up like a scoop of butter scotch ice-cream, posting the video clip on its official Instagram page.

The Wimbledon's official Instagram handle wasn't to be left behind as it upped its social media game by posting the snaps of Djokovic and Rohit adjacent to each other.