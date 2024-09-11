Solapur swimmer Bharadia set to make waves with historic sea crossing

Solapur (Maharashtra), Sep 11 (PTI) Kirti Nandkishore Bharadia, an 18-year-old swimmer from Solapur, Maharashtra is poised to make waves with an ambitious attempt to set a new world record.

On September 20, Bharadia will undertake a monumental challenge: swimming non-stop from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi (Rameswaram) in India, a distance estimated between 34 to 40 kilometers.

The gruelling swim is expected to take between 12 to 14 hours. Bharadia is scheduled to leap into the sea at 2 am local time. The extraordinary attempt will take place in the waters where the Arabian and Indian Oceans converge, posing a significant challenge to her endeavour.

Rupali Repale, Bharadia's coach based in Mumbai, confirmed that officials from the world record community will be on-site to oversee and authenticate the attempt.

The governments of India and Sri Lanka have granted special permission for this historic swim within their respective territorial waters, recognising Bharadia's preparation and dedication.