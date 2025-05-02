Solid start for Aditi Ashok in Utah Tourney

Ivins (Utah, USA), May 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok overcame an early bogey to make a strong start that placed her tied 29th on the opening day of the Black Desert Championship, presented by Greater Zion, here.

Aditi shot three-under 69 on Thursday. Having begun her round on the back nine, Aditi dropped a shot on the 11th hole before picking up birdies on the 13th and 14.

She closed the first nine with an even-par 36 after dropping a shot on the 16th.

On the second nine, Aditi made birdies on the fourth, and seventh to conclude the day with a total of three-under par.

This year, Aditi has made cuts at three of the four events she has played and stands 102nd in the season's rankings.

After the first round, Haeran Ryu of Korea led the field with a score of nine-under par for the day. Haeran played a bogey-free round that was dotted with nine birdies.

Starting from the back nine, Haeran made five birdies and added four more on the front-nine.

Haeran has so far made the cut in five of the six events she has played this season and stands 25th in the rankings.

In the Chevron Championship last week in Texas, she posted her best finish of the season so far, ending tied sixth.