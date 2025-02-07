Solid start for Diksha and Avani in Lalla Meryem Cup

Rabat (Morocco), Feb 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar began the new season with a bogey but then turned things around with four birdies for a three-under 70 in the opening round of the Lalla Meryem Cup here.

Diksha was tied seventh at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.

Avani Prashanth, making her professional debut, also had a rough start from the 10th as she bogeyed twice in the first three holes.

She had six birdies from the 14th hole onwardxs but also dropped a double on Par-four fourth. At two-under 71, she was tied 14th.

But it did not turn out well for Tvesa Malik, who shot six-over 77 and was tied 98. She needs a very low second round to make the cut which will see the top-60 and ties advance to the final two rounds.

American Brianna Navarrosa got off to a dream start in her rookie season with a round of 67 to lead after day one.

Spain's Ana Pelaez Trivino and Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall are currently in a tie for second place on five under par.

Diksha found nine of the 14 fairways and 12 of the 18 greens in regulation but putted well. She had eight one-putts in a total of 28 and avoided three putts.

Avani, who came through Q-School, stuttered at the start from the 10th. She bogeyed the 11th and 12th holes, but then found birdies on the 14th, 17th, first, second, fifth and the eighth before dropping a double bogey on fourth.

She drove well but missed the greens in regulation early on before finding her feet. She putted well with 27 for the round.