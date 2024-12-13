Somdev and Purav's approach is way too strong, dialogue with AITA better option: Vishnu Vardhan

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Dragging the national federation to court is not the right approach, says Olympian and veteran tennis player Vishnu Vardhan, who advocated the formation of a players' council for better co-ordination with national federation as AITA stands crippled due to a petition filed by Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja.

Devvarman, one of finest singles players to emerge from India, and a decent doubles exponent Raja sought a stay on the recent AITA elections, challenging the eligibility of a few candidates.

The court allowed the elections but stopped the declaration of results. It did not allow the new team to take over the AITA administration. The elections results were submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

According to sources, an able and passionate team, capable of bringing the required changes, won the election but its hands are tied due to the petition.

Vardhan, who competed in 2012 London Olympics alongside legendary Leander Paes, said a dialogue is the only way forward since understanding the challenges before AITA is also important.

"The players' point of view is that the federation is not doing anything. And, see, the administrators also have their own challenges, their own limitations. I want the players also to understand both points," Vardhan told PTI.

"I want the administration also to understand that they can hear what the players have to say, and inculcate those changes, but they will never make that player council.

"I believe a healthy conversation should be there between the federation and the players," the 37-year-old added.

Vardhan said he is not finding faults with Devvarman and Raja either.

"Somdev and Purav do not represent the entire set of players. And at the same time, what Somdev and Purav feel, I am not saying that they are wrong. I feel their approach can be better, it was too strong. It could have been in a much better way is what I feel." India's number two singles player Sasi Mukund had some suggestions for AITA.

"AITA should reserve wildcards in Challengers only for Indian players. There can be exception for former top-8 players and exchange of wildcard in same surface tournament in different country for same player who was supposed to get WC but did not get.

"Also, the courts in national centre in each city should be reserved for national players free of charge during specified hours of the day, seven days a week. Players should be able reserve court one day in advance. Between players, the highest-ranked player gets first preference," Mukund suggested.

Emerging talent Karan Singh, who now features in India's top-5 singles players, and Sidharth Rawat also favoured discussion for a resolution of all issues.

"I have always been neutral towards AITA. It is important that there is a healthy discussion and conversation between players and AITA. Players need to be more involved in the administration and this way the changes can be made at all levels that benefit everyone," said Karan, who made two ITF Futures finals and six semifinals in season 2024.

Rawat said, "The court case was a result of accumulated frustration over the years due to lack of empathy towards players. No transparency and non-inclusion of senior players in planing, execution and accountability of AITA. The way forward is to have a healthy conversation between players and AITA." Vardhan, an Asian Games medallist, said it is not necessary that a good player will also make a good sports administrator because it's a different skill set.

He cited example of Uzbekistan where a former player took over the administration but could not execute the plans.

"It's a very tricky sport to kind of handle and manage, it's not easy. So you need players' advise, who are on the field and apt administrators. It can work that way.

"In the past also, I have been a part of so-called mutiny, where we were against the federation. We achieved something, but I feel those are very small wins.

"You are not going to make any major changes. It's better to have conversation, there should be a Players' Council and players should be represented in the Executive Committee. Players should also be involved in giving away wildcards and scheduling of tournaments as well.

"That is also important, because scheduling is a big issue. Sometimes players end up spending more while playing domestic tournaments than abroad. So players can advise. The federation can support in that." Vardhan said while it is imperative that the federation takes care of Indian tennis' flag bearers Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna, more support is required for up and coming players.

"We want AITA to hear us. We all agree that the federation can do a little bit more. But at the same time, I can see from the administration's point of view that they have their own challenges. Maybe if you ask the same question to me 10 years back, maybe I might not give you this kind of an answer.

"But now, because of the experience that I am having, I can tell you I can see that. But we want to have a healthy conversation with the association and then take it forward." Another player SD Prajwal Dev said, "Somdev's criticisms seem valid and stem from genuine concern for Indian tennis." "While AITA has undoubtedly made contributions, their defensive approach and lack of substantial reforms highlight the need for better governance. For Indian tennis to thrive, a collaborative effort with inputs from experienced players is essential."