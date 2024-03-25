Sometimes even top teams find it difficult to score, says Ralte

Guwahati March 25 (PTI) Indian midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte doesn't want to think too much about the paucity of goals in the past five games as it can happen to even best of teams like South Korea, which failed to get past Thailand.

Ahead of the crucial second round World Cup qualifier at home against Afghanistan, Ralte feels that they will give themselves the best possible chance if they can execute head coach Igor Stimac's gameplan to perfection.

"They are giving their best, since they need the points badly, but we will stick to the coach's plan and would try to win for sure," Ralte told PTI Videos after India's practice session a day ahead of their crucial encounter.

The Mumbai FC player however doesn't feel that the team should be worried about not being able to score a single goal in the last five games.

"Sometimes, it can happens. Not just to our team but even a top side like South Korea couldn't score against Thailand. Sometimes it is difficult to score the goals. It's normal in football, well find ways to score." When asked wheather the team is under pressure considering the importance of the game he said it is important to keep one's composure.

"Most of the games are important. We need to be calm and execute the coach's plans," said Ralte, who is also referred to as Apuia.

The Mizo said that as a player, his strength lies in the ability to adapt and play in different positions.

"Even at the club level, I play where my coach wants me to play. I can play both as No. 8 (central midfield) and No 6 (left-back) wherever the coach wants me to play." His role model is Barcelona's defensive medio Sergio Busquets.

"I want to get better with my assists for the forward line," Ralte said.