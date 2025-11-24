Sometimes you back your plans but execution doesn't go your way: Washington

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen had one thing in common on Monday. Both firmly believed that Rishabh Pant's strategy was solid, but its execution faltered slightly.

India's stand-in skipper, batting on 7, went after Jansen but ended up edging the the short ball to the keeper's gloves, becoming the talking point of the entire third day. Before that Dhruv Jurel played a needless pull-shot off the same bowler to hole out to the mid-on fielder.

"On another day, the bowlers would have gone into the stands and all of us would have appreciated and clapped. That's how it is. Sometimes you just got to back their plans and their skill sets as well," Washington's answer was exactly similar to Jansen's reply to the same question.

"Given the fact that they have shown a lot of proof and evidence in the past as well. I think it is just about them backing their skill sets. Obviously, execution didn't go the way we wanted," said India's top-scorer on the day.

He was honest when enquired if he felt that the track was like a snake pit with Jansen suddenly making deliveries fly from length.

"It wasn't a snake pit or whatever you may call it. It was a very good wicket. It was a true wicket. Not many days you will get to bat on such tracks, especially in India. Honestly, it is a true wicket. If you spend time there, runs are there for the taking," Washington's answer would certainly not be music to the ears of Jurel and Pant, both guilty of poor choices in shot selection.

He even rubbished assertions that there was a hint of uneven bounce when Jansen was getting the ball to rear up.

"It wasn't uneven at all. He is obviously the tallest going around and he gets that bit of a sharp bounce off good length. We have played such bowlers quite a lot.

"Just on another day, we would have batted the same deliveries a lot better and it would have seemed like a very different scenario." Politically correct as ever, Washington wasn't someone whose defence could be breached with a "flighted query" about being unsettled after being pushed up and down the batting order.

"I would say I am the happiest to bat wherever the team wants me to bat. That way, it is a lot more exciting. This is a team game," was all that one could extract out of him.

For the record, in the last game, he was batting at number three and in the current match, he came in at No. 8 and looked technically the most sorted player.

Isn't it a bit unsettling ? He answered even before the query could end.

"Not at all. Honestly, I really want to be the cricketer who steps up whenever the team requires and wherever the team wants me to bat and bowl. I have got to be ready and get things done for the team. That is the kind of mindset I am in.

"No matter what situation I am in, it is very exciting for me that way. I also get to play different roles. I don't think many get that opportunity. So, it is only exciting," his answer was reflective of the times when one would cling on to any role that the team is offering.

As the discussion moved towards the match situation, it seemed that Washington does believe in timeless proverb "Hope Springs For The Eternal" or else he wouldn't still be optimistic against all odds.

"Got to stay positive in life. You never know what will happen."