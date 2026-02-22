Sonam Maskar secures 16th RR Lakshya Cup title

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Rifle shooter Sonam Maskar of Maharashtra clinched the 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025 title with a final score of 251.5, edging out defending champion Kiran Jadhav by a razor-thin margin of 0.1 here Sunday.

The winner took home Rs 1,50,000, the All Silver Rotating Lakshya Cup, and a Capapie jacket-trouser set at Lakshya Shooting Club inside Karnala Sports Academy in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

Kiran Jadhav of the Navy finished second with 251.4, earning Rs 75,000 and a gift from Capapie, while Isha Taksale of Maharashtra secured third position with 230.0, taking home Rs 40,000 and a gift from Capapie.

In the junior category, Viddhi Godhani of Gujarat claimed the top position with a score of 250.1, winning Rs 75,000 and a Capapie jacket-trouser set.

Parigha Bele of Maharashtra finished second with 249.5 to win Rs 40,000 and a gift from Capapie, followed by Manyata Singh of Orissa in third place with 228.6, earning Rs 20,000 and a gift from Capapie.

Earlier in the senior qualification, Parth Rakesh Mane of Maharashtra shot 633.6 to qualify for the finals in top spot. Kiran Ankush Jadhav of the Navy qualified in second, shooting 632.2, followed by Anshika Chokhani of Maharashtra with 632.0 in third.

Sonam Uttam Maskar (629.4), Isha Anil Taksale (629.0), Rajshree Sancheti (628.3), Divya Rajesh Dhumal (628.2), and Hitexa Parmar (627.8) completed the eight-shooter final lineup.

In the junior qualification, Manas Kanoje of Chhattisgarh topped the field with 631.2. Manyata of Orissa qualified second with 629.8, while Anvii Rathod of Maharashtra secured third with 629.3.

Jatin Lamba (629.2), Parigha Bele (628.7), Ashmit Chatterjee (628.4), Godhani Viddhi Kishorbhai (628.2), and Stotroraj Das (628.0) rounded off the junior finalists.

Speaking after the finals, Suma Shirur, founder and high-performance director of Lakshya Shooting Club, said, "What we witnessed today is exactly why the Lakshya Cup exists. These athletes came prepared, competed with composure, and delivered under pressure.

"The performances across both categories reflect the depth of talent in Indian rifle shooting. This platform will continue to push our shooters towards international excellence."