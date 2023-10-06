Advertisment
Asian Games: Sonam takes bronze after pipping Chinese Long in thrilling play-off

NewsDrum Desk
06 Oct 2023
Sonam Malik Asian Games.jpg

Sonam Malik (File Photo)

Hangzhou: Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik staved off a spirited challenge from China's Jia Long to win a bronze medal in the women's 62kg at the Asian Games, here on Friday.

In a bout in which the two wresters were locked 4-4 and the Chinese was ahead on criteria, Sonam effected a crucial take-down move with just 25 seconds left in the bronze play-off to emerge a 7-5 winner.

This is India's third wrestling bronze medal for India in this edition of the Games with Sunil Kumar (Greco Roman) and Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) winning earlier.

Kiran (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg) and Bajrang Punia (men's 65kg) are also in contention for bronze medal later in the day.

