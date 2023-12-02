Sonu scores Super 10 as Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans in PKL, U Mumba defeat U.P. Yoddhas

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Gujarat Giants put up a scintillating performance to defeat Telugu Titans 38-32 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the EKA Arena here on Saturday.

In the second match of the day, a compact and in-form U Mumba turned on the style as they swatted away the challenge of the traditional powerhouse U.P. Yoddhas.

Fine performances Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (11 points), Rinku and Guman Singh ensured that U Mumba would walk away with a 34-31 win.

Earlier, Giants' Raider Sonu scored 11 touch points and his compatriot Rakesh chipped in with five touch points in the match.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat returned to the Pro Kabaddi League with a bang through a Super 10.

Rajnish effected a raid as the Titans took the lead at 4-3 in the opening minutes of the match.

The Titans' defence continued to carry out tackles and helped the team stay in the lead at 11-7 in the 14th minute.

The Titans managed to clinch the lead at 16-13 by the end of the first half.

Giants' Sonu pulled off a super raid in the opening minute of the second half as the home team reclaimed the lead at 18-16.

The home side continued to showcase brilliant form as they effected an all out in the 23rd minute to take a big lead at 22-18.

Sonu continued to pick up raid points for the Giants and helped his team stay in the lead at 26-19 in the 27th minute.

The Giants reduced the Titans to just one player on the mat in the 33rd minute, however, the away team's Robin Chaudhary effected a raid to help his team stay in the contest.

Moments later, Sehrawat effected a raid and helped his team inch closer to Giants' score at 30-28.

However, Gujarat's Sourav Gulia tackled Robin Chaudhary to help his team inflict another all out in the 38th minute.

The home side held on to their lead in the last couple of minutes and eventually walked off the mat as the winners of the match. PTI SSC SSC APA APA