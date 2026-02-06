Sooryavanshi blitz leads India to historic sixth U-19 World Cup win

Harare, Feb 6 (PTI) Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the grand stage with a jaw-dropping 175 to power India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a 100-run victory over England in the final here on Friday.

The triumph adds to India's previous titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, underlining their dominance in the tournament's history.

The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi blazed his way to a stunning 175 off just 80 balls, recording the fastest 150 in Under-19 cricket history, reaching the milestone in 71 deliveries, as India piled up a daunting 411 for 9 after electing to bat.

In response, England kept the required run rate within sight for large parts of the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals, which steadily derailed their pursuit.

They were eventually bowled out for 311 with Caleb Falconer scoring a 66-ball 115.

Sooryavanshi, who shot into the limelight during last year's Indian Premier League, smashed 15 sixes and an equal number of boundaries, registering the highest individual score by any batter in an ICC tournament final.

Brief Scores: India 411/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 175, Ayush Mahatre 53; James Minto 3/63, Sebastian Morgan 2/74).

England 311 all out in 40.2 overs (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66; RS Ambrish 3/56, Deepesh Devendran 2/64)