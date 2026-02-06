Sooryavanshi dedicates award to support staff

Harare, Feb 6 (PTI) Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Friday dedicated his Player of the Final award to the Indian team's support staff, acknowledging their contribution after his magnificent knock in the U-19 World Cup summit clash against England here.

Batting prodigy Sooryavanshi lit up the grand stage with a jaw-dropping 80-ball 175 to power India to a record-extending sixth title with a 100-run victory over England.

"I can't express what I am feeling but the way we have all been working hard for the last 7-8 months and our support staff who have been with us for a long time and always made sure we are alright, I would like to dedicate the award to them," Sooryavanshi said at the presentation ceremony.

"For the last eight to nine months, the support staff and the team have been working together. That preparation has played a huge role in getting us to where we are today." Sooryavanshi became the first player to win the Player of the Final as well as the Player of the Tournament award in the U-19 World Cup.

The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi recorded the fastest 150 in Under-19 cricket, reaching the milestone in 71 deliveries, as India piled up a daunting 411 for 9 after electing to bat.

In response, England kept the required run rate within sight for large parts of the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals, which steadily derailed their pursuit.

They were eventually bowled out for 311 with Caleb Falconer scoring a 67-ball 115.

Sooryavanshi, who burst into the limelight during last year's Indian Premier League, smashed 15 sixes and an equal number of boundaries, registering the highest individual score by any batter in an ICC tournament final.