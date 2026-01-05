Sooryavanshi’s rapid 68 fires India U-19 to eight-wicket win over SA U-19

Benoni (South Africa), Jan 5 (PTI) Skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered a 24-ball 68, a blazing knock that included 10 sixes, as India U-19 recorded an eight-wicket win via DLS method to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against South Africa in the Youth ODI series here on Monday.

India had earlier won the first ODI by 25 runs via DLS Method here at the Willowmoore Park.

For a second time in the series, the contest was affected by bad weather as the game was delayed for a considerable time due to lightening, and the target for the Indian side was revised to 174 needed off 27 overs.

India U-19 were 115 for two in 12.5 overs when lightening struck. Play resumed but the game was called off when India U-19 reached 176 for two in 23.3 overs.

Before the stoppages, Sooryavanshi went berserk to hit 10 sixes and a four to make 68 off a mere 24 balls in his minute-a-mile knock, taking the game away from the opposition.

Vedant Trivedi (31 not out off 57) and Abhigyan Kundu (48 not out off 42) were in the middle when India were declared winners.

Earlier, a fine 114 (117 balls; 7 fours, 3 sixes) from Jason Rowles helped South Africa reach as far as 245, with the hosts being bowled out in 49.3 overs.

Kishan Singh returned 8.3-1-46-4 while RS Ambrish took 2/47.

Brief scores: South Africa U-19 245 in 49.3 overs (Jason Rowles 114, Daniel Bosman 31; Kishan Singh 4/64, RS Ambrish 2/47) lost to India U-19 176 for two in 23.3 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 68, Vedant Trivedi 31 not out , Abhigyan Kundu 48 not out; Michael Kruiskamp 2/23) by eight wickets. PTI DDV BS BS