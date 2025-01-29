Soren hands land allotment letters to Jharkhand's hockey icons Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday handed land allotment letters to two hockey icons of the state, Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan.

Each of them was provided 3,750 sqft of land in Ranchi's Harmu residential colony.

Soren also announced that the government would provide them Rs 35 lakh each to build houses.

"It was our government’s decision to provide land to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan in Ranchi. We fulfilled our promise today," he said, addressing the felicitation ceremony at the state secretariat.

"Our daughters have brought glory not only to the state but to the entire country with their skills and abilities. Over decades, the daughters of Jharkhand have created a distinct identity in the country and the world by showcasing their talent in different fields," he added. PTI SAN SAN SOM