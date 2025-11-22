Sotomayor urges Indian athletes to prioritise discipline

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) World record holder high jumper Javier Sotomayor on Saturday said that discipline and mindset, not facilities alone, decide the success of an athlete, and urged the Indian youngsters to do the same.

The Cuban legend said India is currently at the right stage to produce world class athletes, but added that the drive has to come from within.

The 1992 Olympic champion, whose 2.45m high jump record still stands, said there is no fixed formula to break records. He insisted that time is ripe for India to make a breakthrough in athletics.

“I frankly don’t have the answer to how someone can break the record, but if at all a record should be broken, it should be now," Sotomayor said in an interaction with PTI Videos on the sidelines of Ekamra Sports Literature Festival here.

"All the conditions are ideal. There is technology now, there is support now. All you need is discipline. Once you have the discipline, you can have the result,” he said.

He highlighted discipline and mental strength as the two non-negotiables for any athlete seeking world-class consistency.

“It depends on the person, it changes from person to person. The first thing is the mentality and then all the support comes in. The structure, the training -- all that comes in later,” Sotomayor said.

“It really depends on the athlete and how they want to excel.” The 58-year-old reminded that elite performance is built over years of commitment, and external motivation can only spark, not sustain, a career.

“Athletes are not made in a day, or with a few words of mine. It takes them years,” he said.

“I can just give them a slight push or good advice, but after that it is their own journey. A word of encouragement helps. There were people who encouraged me, so I can also do the same and try to give them a push and sort of inspire them.” Talking about the event, he said, “It is the first time I am participating in a literature sports festival, and it’s an honour to be invited here.

"I would like to share my experience as an athlete and what it continues to mean for us."