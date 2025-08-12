'Sound of Courage': Film celebrates Indian women's ice hockey team's success

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A film titled 'Sound of Courage' has chronicled the Indian women's ice hockey team's historic bronze medal at the recent Asia Cup, as the girls battled societal hurdles, lack of resources, and oppressive climate to defy expectations and taste success.

The team finished third at the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE in June, and their success story embodies grit, resilience and breaking of barriers in a sport traditionally seen as a male bastion.

Players like Diskit C Angmo began by watching her brother play.

"I didn't know girls could even play hockey," she recalled.

That simple curiosity led to a revolution, one that saw young women from Ladakh challenge deep-rooted societal norms.

Team captain Tsewang Chuskit remembers being questioned for playing a "boy's sport".

"Some uncles in the audience asked, ‘What are you doing playing with the boys? This isn't a girl's game.'" But instead of deterring her, it fuelled her determination.

"It became more important to prove the world wrong than to prove myself right," said Chuskit.

The resistance wasn't limited to spectators.

Assistant coach Ali Amir added, "They said, 'you're a girl, what will you play? You'll get married, you'll go to someone else's house.'" And yet, those same girls stood tall on the global stage to make the country proud.

Their story has now found a wider audience through the film 'Sound of Courage', which captures their grit, passion, and unbreakable spirit.