Sourav Ganguly says he wants to help Tripura flourish in cricket

Agartala, Dec 11 (PTI) Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he wants to help Tripura to flourish in cricket, besides promoting the state's tourism sector as its brand ambassador.

Addressing a press conference, he said he follows Tripura's cricket players and is impressed with Manisankar Murasingh.

"I am a cricketer and want to help the state cricket body. I want the state to build a stadium to host big matches. If Guwahati can host India team's matches, why can't Tripura?" he asked.

"I follow the players who are playing for Tripura, and I am impressed by the way Manisankar Murasingh plays in various tournaments. I hope he will play in IPL as he has already been shortlisted," said the former BCCI president.

Ganguly signed an agreement with state Tourism Minister Sushant Chowdhury at the Ujjyanta Palace. As part of the agreement, he will be the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism.

"I am really honoured to be the brand ambassador of Tripura. I agreed to the offer when Chowdhury first approached me in June. The northeastern state has a lot to offer to the tourists," he said.

"I am here after 35 years and witnessed a lot of development. I am really impressed by the beauty of the Ujjyanta Palace. We will work together to promote the state's tourism sector not only nationally but also globally," he added.

Ganguly is scheduled to visit Chhabimura in the Gomati district and shoot an advertisement there. He will also meet Chief Minister Manik Saha.

When asked about his commitment to West Bengal, his home state that has also appointed him as its brand ambassador, Ganguly said, "Why I shall not be able to perform my assigned tasks?" Chowdhury said that his government was trying to promote tourism in a big way.

"With Saurav Ganguly joining us as the brand ambassador, the sector will touch a new high," he said. PTI PS SOM