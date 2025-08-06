Sourav Ganguly set to re-enter administration, to file nomination for CAB presidency

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Nearly three years after he stepped down as BCCI chief, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is set to re-enter administration as he will in all likelihood file nomination for the president's post in the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) elections.

The 52-year-old Ganguly was the CAB president till 2019, having started his journey as the secretary of the state unit under late Jagmohan Dalmiya back in 2014.

In 2019, he was unanimously elected as the president of the BCCI with Jay Shah as the secretary but after completion of one term, Ganguly had to make way for 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny.

"Yes, Sourav is very keen to come back to administration. He has made up his mind to file nomination for the CAB president's post. If one goes by BCCI constitution, he will have five years (total nine years in state) left. Whether he will be a unanimous choice or there will be an election is still not clear at this stage," a senior CAB official, privy to the developments in state unit, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Incidentally, the current CAB president is Snehasish, who is Ganguly's older brother.

He is set to complete six years after which he needs to go for a mandatory cooling off period as per the requirements of the Lodha Committee-recommended constitution.

It has been learnt that Ganguly, over the past few months, has been regularly connecting with the member units and a lot of people within the organization believe that someone of his stature needs to come back into the administration.

"Sourav was a very successful CAB president. The Vision2020 is such a big hit and we got some wonderful cricketers from that project. Hopefully, all stakeholders in the CAB will come together and ensure that we are on same page with a collective vision of taking our state's cricket forward."