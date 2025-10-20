South Africa aim for top-two finish with convincing win over Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 20 (PTI) A semifinal berth already sealed, South Africa will look to maintain their winning momentum and enhance their chances of a top-two finish in the group stage when they take on Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup here on Tuesday.

Colombo's weather may play spoilsport again and the Proteas women, who now have eight points in their kitty, would want to add two more points to their kitty before the end of league engagement.

That will help them avoid Australia in the semifinals. Australia look favourite to finish as table toppers, who will clash with the fourth-placed team.

South Africa's Net Run Rate (NRR) is -0.440 which is much inferior to India's +0.526. However India after three consecutive defeats can only reach up to 8 points.

All eyes will be on the sky on Tuesday due to multiple wash-outs in Colombo so far that has put ICC's decision under scanner to host the games in Sri Lankan capital at this time of the year.

Out of nine games in Colombo, five didn't produce result due to inclement weather.

On paper, Pakistan are no match for South Africa even though Fatima Sana's team did win an ODI in the bilateral series that served as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup.

With skipper Fatima and veteran Diana Baig, the bowling does have some firepower on the slowish tracks at the Premadasa Stadium but the batting unit doesn't have the wherewithal to chase any total in excess of 175.

The likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits at very strong at the top of the order, while Sune Luus and Marizane Kaap can keep the momentum going in the middle overs.

Nadine de Klerk is there for final flourish, so Proteas women look good to score 250 on any track and chase that many runs if required. Most of their batters enjoy a strike-rate between 80 to 120.

In comparison, no top order Pakistan batter enjoys a strike-rate of even close to 75. Only person who has a strike close to 75 is Diana, who is a tail-ender. That two of their games have been washed out didn't help their cause either.

They are already out of the semifinal race and Pakistan's motivation would be consolation win that should certainly lift their spirits after what has been an insipid batting show throughout.

Teams (From): Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Match Starts at 3 pm IST.