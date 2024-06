South Africa ask India to bat in 2nd WODI

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's ODI match here on Wednesday.

India have handed an ODI debut cap to medium pacer Arundhati Reddy, who has replaced Renuka Singh in the playing XI.

Wicketkeeper batter Meike de Ridder makes her ODI debut for South Africa.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Meike de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka. PTI APA SSC SSC