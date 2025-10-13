South Africa beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in Women's WC

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13 (PTI) South Africa rode on Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp's fifties after a jittery start to beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a Women's ODI World Cup match here on Monday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 232 for six against South Africa. Bangladesh made a slow start with openers Fargana Hoque (30) and Rubya Haider (25) stitching 53 runs in 16.1 overs for the first wicket.

Chasing 233, Tryon (62 off 69) and Kapp (56 off 71) scored most of the runs to help South Africa achieve the target with three balls to spare, reaching 235 for seven. Nadine de Klerk finished the game once again with an unbeaten 37 off 29 balls.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 232 for 6 in 50 overs (Shorna Akter 51 not out, Sharmin Akter 50; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/42).

South Africa: 235 for 7 in 49.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 62, Marizanne Kapp 56, Nadine de Klerk 37 not out; Nahida Akter 2/44). PTI SSC BS BS