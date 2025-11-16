Sports

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in first Test at Kolkata

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Simon Harmer with teammates after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of the first Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Simon Harmer with teammates after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of the first Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Kolkata: Off-spinner Simon Harmer led with a four-wicket haul as South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test here on Sunday to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22-26. It was SA's first Test win in India in 15 years.

India were bowled out for 93/9 with skipper Shubman Gill declared unavailable to take part in the remainder of the match with a neck injury, in the chase of 124 to win on the third day of the first Test.

Simon Harmer took 4/21 while Marco Jansen returned 7-3-15-2.

Washington Sundar made a valiant 31 off 92 balls but India’s response was meek on a pitch which favoured bowlers.

Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 beat India: 189 and 93/9 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31; Marco Jansen 2/15, Simon Harmer 4/21) by 30 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja India-South Africa series India scorecard scoreboard India vs south africa SA beat India Scorecard India vs South Africa 1st Test India vs South Africa test