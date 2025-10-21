South Africa beat Pakistan by 150 runs in rain-shortened match

Colombo, Oct 21 (PTI) Veteran allrounder Marizanne Kapp excelled with both bat and ball, while skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus also smashed fine half-centuries as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 150 runs (DLS Method) in a rain-affected Women's World Cup match to go top of the table, here on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Kapp slammed an unbeaten 43-ball 68, after Wolvaardt (90) and Luus (61) had struck fine half centuries as the Proteas amassed 312 for 9 in a match initially reduced to 40-overs-a-side.

Kapp (3/20) then took three quick wickets to reduce Pakistan to 35/4 in 10 overs before multiple rain delays forced the match to be reduced to 20-overs-a-side.

Chasing a revised target of 234 in 20 overs, Pakistan could manage only 83/7.

South Africa have already secured a semifinal berth by winning five consecutive games. They leapfrogged Australia and England to go top of the table with 10 points from six games..

Brief Scores.

South Africa 312 for 9 in 40 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 90, Sune Luus 61, Marizanne Kapp 68 not out, Nadine de Klerk 41; Nashra Sandhu 3/45, Sadia Iqbal 3/63).

Pakistan: 83 for 7 in 20 overs (Marizanne Kapp 3/20, Nondumiso Shangase 2/19). PTI AM AM KHS