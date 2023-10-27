South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket

Chennai: South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a tense finish to push their Asian rivals to the brink of elimination from the World cup here on Friday.

South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn't build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets among them.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 270 all out in 46.4 overs (Babar Azam 50, Shakeel scored 52; Tabraiz Shamsi 4/60).

South Africa: 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs (Aiden Markram 91, Shaheen Afridi 3/45, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2/50).