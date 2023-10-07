South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in World Cup match

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) South Africa rode on centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in a World Cup match here on Saturday.

Put into bat, the Proteas batters toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers with Van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls), Markram (106 off 54) and De Kock (100 off 84) smashing quick-fire centuries to lift the side to a commanding total, which was also the highest by a team in the World Cup.

Dilshan Madushanka (2/86) picked up two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Chasing, Charith Asalanka (79 off 65), Kusal Mendis (76 off 42) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (68 off 62) played good knocks but it was not enough.

Gerald Coetzee (3/68) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 428 for 5 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106, Quinton de Kock 100; Dilshan Madushanaka 2/86).

Sri Lanka: 326 all out (Charith Asalanka 79, Kusal Mendis 76, Dasun Shanaka 68; Gerald Coetzee 3/68). PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM