South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in low-scoring T20 World Cup match

New York, Jun 3 (PTI) South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their T20 World Cup opener here on Monday.

The Proteas first restricted Sri Lanka to 77 in 19.1 overs, the Islanders' lowest total in T20 cricket, with Nortje coming up with envious figures of 4/7 in four overs. Opener Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 19 off 30 balls.

The Aiden Markram-led side then notched up the required runs with the loss of four wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 77 all out in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 19; Anrich Nortje 4/7, Keshav Maharaj 2/22).

South Africa: 80 for 4 in 16.2 overs (Quinton de Kock 20, Heinrich Klaasen 19 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22). PTI AM AM BS BS