South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Sikandar Raza’s all-round efforts went in vain as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in their Group 1 tie of T20 World Cup’s Super Eights stage here on Sunday.

Chasing 154, the Proteas were left in a spot of bother by Raza who claimed 3/29. South Africa eventually finished at 154/5 in 17.5 overs with Tristan Stubbs (21 not out) and George Linde (30 not out) at the crease.

Ryan Rickelton (31) struck four sixes while Dewald Brevis made an 18-ball 42 with four sixes and two fours.

Earlier, skipper Sikandar Raza’s brisk 43-ball 73 was instrumental in lifting Zimbabwe to 153/7.

Raza hammered eight fours and four sixes to play the lone hand. Towards the end, Clive Madande struck a few crucial blows to make 26 off 20 balls (3 fours).

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 153/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 73; Kwena Maphaka 2/21).

South Africa: 154/5 in 17.5 overs (Ryan Rickelton 31, Dewald Brevis 42, George Linde ; Sikandar Raza 3/29). PTI DDV PDS DDV PDS PDS