South Africa bowl out Afghanistan for 56

Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 27 (PTI) South Africa put themselves in pole position to reach their maiden final after they bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 56 in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here.

Opting to bat, things went awry for the Afghans as South Africa pacers made optimum use of the substantial seam movement on offer.

Afghanistan were in complete disarray as they lost half their side inside the Powerplay.

The pace trio of Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14)and Anrich Nortje (2/7) shared seven wickets among themselves while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) claimed three wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai with his 10 off 12 was the top-scorer for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 56 all out in 11.5 overs (Azmatullah Omarzai 10; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/6, Marco Jansen 3/16) PTI APA UNG