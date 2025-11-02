South Africa claw back after Shafali’s blazing 87 in World Cup final

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) South Africa clawed their back in the Women's World Cup final against India with a splendid show in the middle overs through Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba after Shafali Verma's blistering knock had given India a flying start, here Sunday.

India were down to 229 for four after 40 overs, following the dismissal of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) by left-arm spinner Mlaba to further tighten the screws.

Just when her partnership with Deepti Sharma was beginning to take shape before the final 10 overs, Mlaba gave her side the breakthrough.

Drafted in for the semifinal against Australia after Pratika Rawal’s injury, Shafali continued her dream run with a sparkling 87 off 78 balls, her first half-century in more than three years after South Africa opted to bowl.

With vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (45), Shafali added 104 for the opening wicket to give India a rousing start, scoring at nearly seven runs per over following a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield. PTI TAP AT AT