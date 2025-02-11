South Africa could end ICC trophy drought this year: Graeme Smith

Johannesburg, Feb 11 (PTI) Former captain Graeme Smith is optimistic that South African will end its prolonged wait for an ICC trophy this year, long before they host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

With the eight-team Champions Trophy beginning on February 19 and World Test Championship (WTC) final scheduled for June this year, Smith believes South Africa is on the brink of breaking their ICC trophy drought.

"Hopefully, we will end that wait much before the 2027 World Cup, with the Champions Trophy and WTC final coming up but if South Africa could win a WC trophy in front of a home crowd, it would be amazing,"Smith told PTI Bhasha.

"Over the next three years, we want to just keep pushing to improve our stadiums, pitches and our cricket ecosystem, so that by the time we host the 2027 WC, we are the favorites." South Africa finished as runners-up at both the men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in 2024. Earlier this year, they were also defeated by India in the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup final.

However, the Proteas have a chance to lift spirits in the country as they prepare to face Australia in the WTC final this June. This will be their first appearance in the summit clash, having secured their spot after a crucial win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Many believe South Africa had an easier run to the finals, having beaten teams such as India, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, Smith, who boasts 9,265 runs in 117 Tests and 6,986 runs in 197 ODIs, dismissed the claims.

"There is no smooth journey in cricket today. You have got to do what you got to do. Right in the beginning, everyone knew who they were playing and who they were not playing.

"South Africa has won 7 test matches in a row to qualify. Everyone should look into the Test ecosystem, how it works as you play what you have been told to play in that cycle." On the ongoing "country vs club" debate, Smith acknowledged the rise of T20 cricket but stressed the importance of creating a sustainable model where all member boards collaborate.

"I want to see Test cricket stay stronger and if we can keep it strong with at least 6 or 7 nations, that way Test cricket will stay strong,” Smith, who led South Africa to a record 54 Test victories, said.

"I often say that T20 cricket has to grow. We have seen it moving into America and also in lots of new regions. We will see it in the Olympics now. What amazes me is that how many cricket fans it has pulled.

"I think franchise cricket will probably end up having 3 or 4 outstanding leagues in the world, with maybe a tier-two system. But in the future, it’s more about all the member boards working together to keep each other strong." Smith also highlighted the role of scheduling in ensuring financial stability.

"Scheduling also helps the revenue model. India is amazing as they tour frequently, providing revenue that keeps nations afloat. But if England and Australia continue playing only each other and not engaging with African or other nations, it gets harder because Test cricket is commercially under pressure," he said.

"If you look at how the money flows and the expenses, it puts Test cricket under strain. It’s about working together and creating a model that can keep the game sustainable," he added. PTI MJ ATK ATK