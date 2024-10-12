South Africa crush Bangladesh by 7 wickets in women’s T20 World Cup

Dubai, Oct 12 (PTI) Tazmin Brits top-scored with 42 as South Africa crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Group B match of the women’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

South Africa batters outperformed their counterparts on a languid surface as they chased down the target of 107 in 17.2 overs.

Brits (42 off 41 balls, 5x4s) and Anneke Bosch (25) put on 53 for the second wicket after early loss of Laura Wolvaardt (7), while Chloe Tryon (14 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (13 not out) provided the finishing touches.

Earlier, Bangladesh went into a shell after an early blow and resorted to a conservative approach on what turned out to be yet another sluggish pitch in this tournament.

South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp removed Dilara Akter on the second ball of the match for a duck and from thereon, Bangladesh exercised extreme caution which seemed to be the correct approach on such a pitch, but they did not have big hits in their arsenal.

Opener Shathi Rani managed 19 off 30 balls with one six and a four but the others simply struggled.

Sobhana Mostary made 38 off 43 balls while skipper Nigar Sultana made 32 off 38 balls.

Kapp (4-0-10-1) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (4-0-11-1) were the pick among the bowlers for South Africa.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 106/3 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 38; Marizanne Kapp 1/10) lost to South Africa 107/3 in 17.2 overs (Tazmin Brits 42; Fatima Khatun 2/19) by 7 wickets. PTI DDV PDS PDS