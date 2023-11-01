South Africa crush New Zealand by 190 runs in World Cup match

Pune: South Africa rode on centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock and superb bowling by Keshav Maharaj to defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in a World Cup match here on Wednesday.

The Proteas posted 357 for four and then dismissed the Kiwis for 167 runs in 35.3 overs thanks to Maharaj's 4/46 and Marco Jansen's 3/31.

This was South Africa's fourth successive win and sixth from seven games in the tournament so far. New Zealand, after beginning the World Cup on a rollicking note with four wins, suffered their third consecutive defeat.

Earlier, South Africa's van der Dussen (133 off 118) and De Kock (114 off 166) shared 200 runs for the second wicket to set the base for the total after the early dismissal of skipper Temba Bavuma (24).

David Miller also played his part with a quickfire 30-ball 53.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 357 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 133, Quinton de Kock 114, David Miller 53; Tim Southee 2/77).

New Zealand: 167 in 35.3 overs (Will Young 33, Daryl Mitchell 24, Glenn Phillips 60; Marco Jansen 3/31, Keshav Maharaj 4/46, Gerald Coetzee 2/41).