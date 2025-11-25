Guwahati: Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) defied India's spin attack before South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for 5, giving the hosts a mammoth 549-run target for victory on day four of the second Test, here on Tuesday.

After Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) got early breakthroughs in the morning session, reducing South Africa to 77/3, Stubbs (94 runs off 180 balls) and de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) batted resolutely to stitch together a 101-run stand to consolidate their team's position.

Stubbs also put on another 82 runs with Wiaan Mulder (35 runs) for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, it was Jadeja who got the early breakthroughs in the day by dismissing openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls) as South Africa reached 107 for 3 at tea, with an overall lead of 395 runs.

On Day Three, India were bundled out for 201 in response to South Africa's first-innings total of 489.

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st Innings: 489 & 260 for 5 declared in 78.3 overs (Ryan Rickelton 35, Aiden Markram 29, Tristan Stubbs 94, Tony de Zorzi 49; Ravindra Jadeja 4/62).

India 1st Innings: 201 in 83.5 overs.