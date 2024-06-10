South Africa defeat Bangladesh by 4 runs

New York, Jun 10 (PTI) South Africa edged out Bangladesh by four runs in their T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Opting to bat, South Africa posted 113 for six.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj then took two wickets in the final over as Bangladesh could manage only 109/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh reduced South Africa to 23 for four before Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) took their team past the 100-run mark.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets for Bangladesh.

Brief scores: South Africa 113/6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 46, David Miller 29; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/18).

Bangladesh 109/7 in 20 overs (Towid Hridoy 37, Mahmudullah 20; Keshav Maharaj 3/27). PTI APA BS BS