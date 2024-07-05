South Africa defeat India by 12 runs in 1st Women''s T20I

Chennai, July 5 (PTI) Having lost the Test and ODI series, South Africa bounced back to defeat India by 12 runs in the first women's T20I to secure their first win of the multi-format tour, here on Friday.

Opener Tazmin Brits (81; 56b) and Marizanne Kapp (57; 33b) struck belligerent fifties as South Africa posted an imposing 189/4 after India opted to bowl.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana (46; 30b) and Shafali Verma (18; 14b) gave India a brisk start before South Africa triggered the collapse.

Jemimah Rodrigues raised India's hopes lower down the order with 53 not out from 30 balls, while Harmanpreet Kaur made 35. But South Africa held nerves to restrict them to 177/4.

Earlier, Brits slammed three sixes and 10 fours in her career-best knock of 81. Kapp hit eight fours and one as the duo stitched 96-run partnership from 56 balls.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt made 33 from 22 balls and Brits raced to 50 runs in 43 balls for the opening wicket before Radha Yadav (2/40) gave India the first breakthrough.

Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of Indian bowling with her 2 for 23.

The second and third T20Is are slated here on Sunday and Tuesday.

India had defeated South Africa in the one-off Test before sweeping the ODI series 3-0.

Brief Scores: South Africa 189/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 81, Marizanne Kapp 57; Pooja Vastrakar 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/40) bt India 177/4 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53, Smriti Mandhana 47) by 12 runs. PTI TAP ATK TAP ATK