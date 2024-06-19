South Africa defeat USA by 18 runs in T20 World Cup

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 19 (PTI) Opener Quinton de Kock hit a blazing half-century and shared a 110-run partnership with skipper Aiden Markram as South Africa defeated the USA by 18 runs in their opening T20 World Cup Super Eight (Group 2) match here on Wednesday.

De Kock smashed 74 off 40 deliveries, while Markram hit a 32-ball 46 as the Proteas made a solid 194 for 4 in 20 overs. They then restricted the USA batters to 176/6 with pacer Kagiso Rabada (3/18) doing the maximum damage.

USA's opener Andries Gous gave the Proteas the jitters with his audacious strokeplay but his unbeaten 80 off 47 balls went in vain. He was ably supported by Harmeet Singh, who contributed 38 runs.

Earlier, De Kock was brutal in his knock, hitting seven boundaries and five maximums. Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 36, while Tristan Stubbs contributed 20 as SA made a big impression in their Super Eight game.

For the USA, who chose to field, left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and spinner Harmeet Singh took two wickets each.

Brief scores: South Africa: 194 for 4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 74, Aiden Markram 46, Heinrich Klaasen 36 not out, Tristan Stubbs 20 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/21, Harmeet Singh 2/24).

USA: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 24, Andries Gous 80 not out, Harmeet Singh 38; Kagiso Rabada 3/18). PTI AM AM KHS