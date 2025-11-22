Sports

South Africa elect to bat against India in 2nd Test at Guwahati; Sudharsan, Reddy in

South Africa's Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

Guwahati: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test here on Saturday.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.

Rishabh Pant replaced Shubman Gill as India’s captain after the latter was ruled out of the contest due to a neck injury which he suffered in the first Test.

India made two more changes with B Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Gill and Axar Patel.

South Africa made one change with Senuran Muthusamy replacing Corbin Bosch.

Teams: India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

